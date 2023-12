The Blue Ridge Lumber driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by a Fair Lawn EMS ambulance following the crash on Plaza Road near Berdan Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18.

A team of co-workers from the Fair Lawn lumber company brought a huge forklift and cleaned up the mess. A heavy-duty wrecker removed the truck.

Fair Lawn police are investigating the cause.

