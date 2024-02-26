Crash Severely Injures Teen Son Of Local Councilwoman, BergenPAC Administrator (Update)

Teddy Martin, 18, reportedly suffered a broken tibia and femur, as well as kidney and spleen lacerations, in the collision in Alexandria, NJ shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24.

Martin was making a left from Whitehead Road onto Everittstown Road (Route 513) less than a mile from the Pittstown border when his Nissan collided with a Jeep, New Jersey State Police Trooper Troy McNair said.

He was airlifted to a local hospital, the trooper said.

A 20-year-old passenger from Pittstown who was with Martin was transported by ambulance, as was a 49-year-old Frenchtown resident who was driving the Jeep, he said.

Teddy's mom, Amy Ferrante-Martin, has been a Glen Rock councilwoman for the past nine years. She's also the director of development at the Bergen Performing Arts Center and has devoted much of her life to helping others, including as a major gifts officer at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood and, before then, as an administrator with Habitat for Humanity in Paterson.

Teddy's dad, David, died a decade ago.

State Police are continuing an investigation into the cause of the crash, McNair said.

