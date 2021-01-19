Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Glen Rock's Nectar Cafe To Shutter

Valerie Musson
Nectar Cafe on Rock Road in Glen Rock is shuttering Jan. 29.
Nectar Cafe on Rock Road in Glen Rock is shuttering Jan. 29. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

After eight years of serving the Glen Rock community, Nectar Cafe on Rock Road has announced its permanent closure at the end of the month.

“We have been blessed and honored to serve our loyal customers and the local community,” reads a Jan. 17 post on the cafe’s Facebook page. “It is with a heavy heart that we regret to inform you that we have to say goodbye.”

The cafe is one of numerous Garden State eateries to shut its doors amidst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in deep gratitude for the years of your patronage and humbled by your love and support especially as we navigated through this difficult last year,” reads the post. “We love you all and we will miss the many familiar faces and loyal customers and friendships we’ve shared over the last eight years, we are truly grateful.”

Meanwhile, management encourages residents to support other small businesses struggling to stay afloat.

“We thank you and wish you and your families much health, happiness and a bright tomorrow,” they wrote. “We ask that you continue to support small businesses and buy local because you are keeping someone’s dream alive.”

Nectar’s last day open will be Jan. 29.

“When one door closes another opens. With love, Nectar.”

