Woman Robbed Salvation Army, Assaulted Employee: Newark PD

A woman robbed a Salvation Army in Newark, assaulting an employee on Wednesday, May 15, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Newark Department of Public Safety Facebook
At 4 p.m., police responded to the Salvation Army Thrift Shop and Donation Center at 74 Pennington St. in Newark on a report of a robbery, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. 

The woman attempted to leave the store with $100 in merchandise without paying for it, so employees locked the door to prevent her from leaving, Fragé said. The woman shoved an employee to the floor, unlocked the door and fled westbound on Pennington St., Fragé said.

The employee was transported to St. Michael’s Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, Fragé said. The woman was wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans, and a black hat.

