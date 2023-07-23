Videos Capture Newark Housing Authority Building Explosion

Six people, including one with severe burns, were injured in the explosion at 39 S. Pine Lane on Friday, July 21, just after 6:05 p.m., a spokeswoman for the Newark Police Department said (scroll for videos).

The explosion collapsed the building, leaving 31 people displaced.

The Department of Public Works removed the residual debris Saturday, as members of Newark’s Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery provided support to affected individuals and families.

