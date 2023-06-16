Tributes Pour In For Newark's Rui Vieira, 50

Born in Portugal, Rui emigrated to the United States in 1981, settling in The Ironbound neighborhood of Newark.

He was a laborer and member of his laborers union for more than 26 years, his obituary reads.

He was married to his wife Paula for 30 years and had two children, Andre and Ricardo and is survived by numerous family members, according to his obituary.

Remembrances filled his tribute wall.

"May he rest in peace. Such a wonderful human and a beautiful family," wrote one mourner.

"Not only was he an exemplary brother-in-law and affectionate individual," wrote another mourner. "His spirited nature and thoughtful character left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who were privileged to know him. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

A funeral was held on Thursday, June 15 at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Newark. To view his obituary, click here.

