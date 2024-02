Port Authority police and its canine unit responded to EWR Terminal A at around noon after airport police received the report of the threat, a PAPD spokesperson said.

The plane landed at EWR Terminal A without incident, and all passengers deplaned safely with no reported injuries.

At 2:52 p.m. PAPD and its canine unit fully cleared the aircraft and normal operations resumed. The incident is under investigation.

