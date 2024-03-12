Suspects Sought In Newark Attempted Armed Carjacking: Police (Photo)

At 1:15 p.m., a woman was putting groceries into her trunk on the 400 block of 15th Avenue when she was approached from behind by an armed man and a second suspect who demanded her vehicle, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

The woman ran but she fell to the ground and lost consciousness, Fragé said. The two suspects entered the vehicle and stole $300.00 from her purse, Fragé said. Workers from the business the woman had visited ran outside assist her while the two suspects fled on foot, heading northbound on South 7th Street, Fragé said.

Suspect 1 is described as a Hispanic male with a light complexion and was wearing a black coat and had a black handgun, Fragé said. Suspect 2 is described as a Black male with a short stature who was wearing all-black clothing, Fragé said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.