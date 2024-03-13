Mostly Cloudy 62°

Suspect With Assault Riffle Sought In Newark Armed Robbery (Photo)

Police in Newark are attempting to locate a man who robbed a business with an assault rifle on Tuesday, March 5.

Police are attempting to locate this suspected armed robber.

 Photo Credit: Newark Department of Public Safety Facebook
Sam Barron

At 10:46 p.m., a man walked into a business on Broadway and Bloomfield Place, approached the register and pulled an assault rifle out of a bag and announced a robbery, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The clerk went to the backroom, filled the bag with other bags, and gave them to suspect, who fled heading south on Broadway after entering the driver’s side of a dark-colored SUV, Fragé said.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 6'" tall and weighing 240 pounds. He was wearing a black bubble jacket, red hooded sweatshirt, red hat, blue jeans, and red sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

