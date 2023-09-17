Sushi Restaurant Closes After 35 Years In Montclair

Daikichi, which has been a staple in Montclair for decades, served its last meal on Saturday, Sept. 16.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision to make and while we are sad to say goodbye to this era, our family is ready to move on to its next chapter,” the Kaneda family, who owned the restaurant, said.

“Thank you for your support, thank you for the wonderful memories together, thank you for allowing us to building a home here. We are forever grateful.”

