At 10:26 a.m., police responded to the KIPP Newark Collegiate Academy after a student was found to be in possession of a handgun, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. School officials turned the handgun over to responding officers, Fragé said.

The 16-year-old male was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a minor, Fragé said.

