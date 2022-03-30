Shaheen Holloway Leaves St. Peter's For Alma Mater Seton Hall

Life has come full circle for Shaheen Holloway.

The man who led the St. Peter's Peacocks to its legendary Cinderella March Madness run to the Elite Eight has accepted the job as head coach of Seton Hall's basketball team.

"This is certainly a full-circle moment for my family and I," said Holloway, 45. "Seton Hall is near and dear to my heart; it's where I became a man, where I met the love of my life, where I spent countless hours honing my crafts as a basketball player and a basketball coach."

Holloway starred on the pirates before serving as their assistant coach, and will be replacing Kevin Willard.

"Holloway's teams in Jersey City played with a toughness and intensity that mirrored the way he played the game at The Hall, where he holds the program record with 681 career assists and was inducted into the Seton Hall Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012," the school said in a release.

He will be the first Seton Hall graduate to lead the men's basketball program since all-time great Richie Regan '53 led the Pirates from 1960-70.

"To say that I'm excited to get started as the head men's basketball coach at Seton Hall University would be an understatement," the coach said.

Holloway led the Peacocks to a run of three consecutive top-three finishes in the MAAC, a first for the program since the school's first three seasons in the conference in the early 1980s.

Under Holloway's tutelage, Saint Peter's produced five All-MAAC selections, the NCAA Division I leader in blocked shots, the MAAC Defensive Player of the Year, and 10 student-athletes that were named to the MAAC All-Academic Team.

Saint Peter's steady climb under Holloway culminated in a March run that made shock waves across the nation.

