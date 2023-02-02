Golf Cart DUI Briefly Lands NJ Devils Associate Coach In Florida Jail

NHL All Star Game Week proved to be unforgettable for NJ Devils Associate Coach Andrew Brunette, who was arrested for driving a golf cart while under the influence last week in Florida, various news outlets are reporting citing authorities in Broward County.

It all started early Wednesday, Jan. 25 when a sheriff's deputy was apparently writing a ticket for Brunette's illegally parked golf cart outside of a Deerfield Beach bar, according to local10, who first reported the incident.

Brunette's speech was slurred and his wife urged him not to drive, but less than 20 minutes later, he was behind the wheel running two stop signs, the outlet said citing the arrest report.

Brunette subsequently failed a roadside sobriety test and refused to take a breath test, the Miami Herald report citing police papers. He posted $500 bond that afternoon, after having been arrested on charges of disobeying of a stop or yield sign and DUI, the Herald says.

NJ Devil's Senior VP Pete Albeitz tells Daily Voice the organization is aware of the reports regarding Burnette and is "currently in the process of gathering additional information."

Brunette, a veteran coach, is no stranger to hockey fans after spending nearly two decades playing in the NHL when he was drafted in the seventh round by the Washington Capitals in 1993.

He spent the bulk of his career with the Minnesota Wild, but also spent three years in Colorado with the Avalanche, with stops in Nashville, Atlanta, and Chicago.

During his career, Brunette tallied more than 1,100 games played, notching 268 goals and 465 assistants during a career that spanned 16 years.

Brunette joined Lindy Ruff’s staff in New Jersey last summer following a brief stretch as the Florida Panthers interim head coach after Jack Quenneville resigned from the position.

Officials have not announced their plans for Brunette on the Devils’ staff following the DUI bust in Florida over All-Star Weekend, which is being held on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4.

