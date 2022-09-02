Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Newly-Appointed North Jersey Middle School Principal Charged With DUI: Report

Cecilia Levine
Aretha Dooley Malloy
Aretha Dooley Malloy Photo Credit: Aretha Dooley Malloy Facebook photo

A newly-appointed middle school principal was charged with DUI in the town she was hired in, NJ Advance Media reports citing court records.

Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was issued a summons for DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to possess and insurance card, and failing to give consent for breath samples while driving on Rock Spring Road in West Orange around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, the outlet says.

West Orange Schools Superintendent Dr. C. Lauren Schoen was not immediately available when Daily Voice called Friday, Sept. 2.

Dooley-Malloy was recently sworn is as principal of Liberty Middle School. Her attorney, Ray Hamlin, told NJ.com he believes "the resolution will be favorable for her."

An educator for more than 20 years, Dooley-Malloy worked as an adjunct professor at Montclair State University, and in various North Jersey school districts including Dover, Orange, and Newark, according to her LinkedIn page.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

