HISTORIC: Newark Regains Control Of Public Schools 25 Years Later

Nearly 25 years to the day the state assumed control of operations in the Newark School District, state officials announced the local board will regain control.

"This is a historic day for Newark, and a day for celebration," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "Today, full local control of the public schools has been restored to the people of Newark so that the local school board can address the unique needs of the school community."

The Newark BOE had been struggling for years with management and academic issues when the New Jersey BOE revoked its authority over the district in 1995.

A decade later, the New Jersey Quality Single Accountability System (NJQSAC) was born as the result of a new law. The system monitored the state-run districts and determined which ones could resume to local authority.

In 2017, it was determined progress sustained in all key areas of Newark Public Schools. A year later, a two-year transition plan to local control was in place.

"This is truly a historic day in Newark and we are grateful to all who have contributed to this momentous occasion,” said Newark Public Schools Superintendent Roger León. “We have learned from the past, are preparing for a promising future, and are committed to working tirelessly to provide a first-class education for all of the children of the City of Newark.”

