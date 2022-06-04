Death Of North Jersey Teacher 'Mr. V' Sends Shockwaves Through District

John Viggiano looked out for everyone.

His Essex Fells Elementary School colleagues. His students. And of course, his own friends and family.

That's what those who knew Viggiano are saying in the days after his death.

Mr. V, as he was affectionately known to his students, died on April 1 at 45 years old.

More than $123,200 had been raised as of Wednesday, April 6 on a GoFundMe for his family.

"We’ll love you forever Mr. V," one person wrote. "For 16 years you touched the life of every child (and parent) at EFS in such a positive way.

"You are gone too soon, but we are so thankful you were in our lives."

Viggiano lived in Basking Ridge but grew up in East Hanover. He had been working as a health and physical education teacher for the past 15 years. He was also a football coach for Whippany Park.

In 2010, Viggiano launched an annual kickball tournament in the Essex Fells community.

"Fun-loving and big-hearted, he was always quick with a joke and ready with a helping hand," his obituary reads.

Condolences held the same sentiment.

"Mr. V was a wonderfully big personality," one person wrote on GoFundMe. "He will be greatly missed. He made EFS a very special place."

"Our boys will be better men, and our girls will be better women because of you," another family wrote.

Viggiano is survived by his wife Jenniffer (Lees), daughter Adelina, son Adam, brother Dino, sister-in-law Colleen, niece Elizabeth, and nephew Michael.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Hancliffe Home for Funerals in East Hanover on Friday, April 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. A memorial Mass will be held at Saint Rose of Lima Church in East Hanover on Saturday, April 9 at 11:30 a.m.

