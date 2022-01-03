Newark Looking To Ban Lukoil Gas Station License

New Jersey's largest city is working to suspend the license of major Russian gas company Lukoil in opposition of the superpower's invasion in Ukraine.

Newark's City Council will vote on on Wednesday, March 2, NJ Advance Media reports. Both of the city's Lukoil stations are on McCarter Highway.

Councilman Anibal Ramos Jr. told the outlet that Lukoil's parent company was ruled by oligarchs, and plans on introducing a resolution to rescind Lukoil's licenses at the council meeting.

