WILD PURSUIT: Thieves Crash BMW Before Leading Chase Through Multiple NJ Towns

Three men and a teenager led police on a wild pursuit after crashing a stolen BMW, and then hopping in a Lexus SUV, causing one state trooper to crash his vehicle on the Garden State Parkway over the weekend, authorities said.

Trouble began around 2:10 p.m. when troopers responded to a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Hazlet near milepost 11.6 on the northbound side Saturday, Oct. 16, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

While on their way to the crash, troopers were told that four suspects had gotten out of a BMW X4, which was disabled in the left lane due to the crash, and fled on foot. Further investigation revealed that the BMW had been reported stolen out of Totowa.

After a brief search of the area, troopers found and arrested a juvenile suspect on Holmdel Road in Holmdel Township, and were notified that Hazlet police located and arrested two suspects in the parking lot of Bayshore Medical Center.

Soon after, troopers were advised that Aberdeen police were in pursuit of a green Lexus SUV that was allegedly stolen by the fourth suspect from a residence on Holmdel Road.

The pursuit entered the Garden State Parkway northbound where troopers tried to stop the SUV, but it continued northbound. During this pursuit, a State Police vehicle collided with two other cars near milepost 141.1 north in Union Township, Curry said.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from an area hospital. Another driver sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention.

Dayvon Savage, 24, of West Orange, Unique Woodard, 22, of Irvington, and a boy from Newark, were charged with receiving stolen property, joyriding, eluding, and obstruction. The juvenile was additionally charged with resisting arrest and hindering apprehension.

Savage and Woodard were lodged in the Monmouth County Jail and the juvenile suspect was lodged in the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center pending a detention hearing.

