Three Victims Hit In Hail Of Gunfire Outside Newark Playground

Three people were wounded in a burst of gunfire outside a children’s playground Wednesday night in Newark, responders said.

At least five vehicles were also struck and more than 40 shell casings reportedly recovered in the Elwood Avenue shooting near Phillips Park in the North Ward shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Two people were brought to the hospital and another was taken by private vehicle to Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville.

Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

No suspects were immediately in custody.

The Newark Police Department’s Major Crimes Shooting Response Team was among the responders.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.