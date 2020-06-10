Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Teen Struck By Car Seriously Injured In Newark

Cecilia Levine
Newark Schools Stadium
Newark Schools Stadium Photo Credit: Google Maps

A teenage boy was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Newark Monday night.

The 13-year-old boy was hit at Bloomfield Avenue and North 9th Street around 9:30 p.m., City spokeswoman Catherine Adams said.

The incident appeared to have happened outside of the Newark Schools Stadium.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and the driver remained at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information was available.

