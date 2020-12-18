Teen Boy Hospitalized, Family Displaced In Massive Newark House Fire

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized and a family displaced by a Newark house fire Friday, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to 131 South 11th Street for a fire in a 2-story building around 11 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The fire had climbed to three alarms by 11:20 a.m., and spread to a pair of adjacent homes at 119 and 135 South 11th St., Ambrose said.

Approximately 90 firefighters worked to knock down the blaze, which was deemed under control around 12:15 p.m., Ambrose said.

The teen was taken to University Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, and his reportedly in stable condition.

A family of one adult and four children were displaced, Ambrose said.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Newark Fire Division’s Arson Unit.

