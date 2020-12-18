Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Teen Boy Hospitalized, Family Displaced In Massive Newark House Fire

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Approximately 90 Newark firefighters worked to knock down the South 11th Street house fire, which sent a teen boy to the hospital and displaced a family of five, authorities said.
Approximately 90 Newark firefighters worked to knock down the South 11th Street house fire, which sent a teen boy to the hospital and displaced a family of five, authorities said. Photo Credit: Newark PD

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized and a family displaced by a Newark house fire Friday, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to 131 South 11th Street for a fire in a 2-story building around 11 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The fire had climbed to three alarms by 11:20 a.m., and spread to a pair of adjacent homes at 119 and 135 South 11th St., Ambrose said.

Approximately 90 firefighters worked to knock down the blaze, which was deemed under control around 12:15 p.m., Ambrose said.

The teen was taken to University Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, and his reportedly in stable condition.

A family of one adult and four children were displaced, Ambrose said.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Newark Fire Division’s Arson Unit.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.