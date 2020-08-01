Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Shotgun-Wielding Man Robs Bloomfield Deli, Pistol Whips Worker

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Gerard's Deli robbery in Bloomfield Photo Credit: Bloomfield PD
Gerard's Deli robbery suspect Photo Credit: Bloomfield PD

Authorities are seeking a man who they say was armed with a shotgun when he robbed a Bloomfield deli and pistol-whipped worker.

A black male walked into Gerard's Deli on Hoover Avenue around 6 p.m. July 22 and threatened the employee, demanded money then hit the employee over the head with his gun, Bloomfield police said.

The robber ran out where a second person was waiting behind the wheel of a black Jeep Cherokee, police said.

The man with the shotgun had a thin build, was around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed between 155 and 160 pounds. The man driving the Jeep was wearing a white t-shirt and had a tattoo on his left arm, authorities said.

The incident is under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.