Shotgun-Wielding Man Robs Bloomfield Deli, Pistol Whips Worker

Authorities are seeking a man who they say was armed with a shotgun when he robbed a Bloomfield deli and pistol-whipped worker.

A black male walked into Gerard's Deli on Hoover Avenue around 6 p.m. July 22 and threatened the employee, demanded money then hit the employee over the head with his gun, Bloomfield police said.

The robber ran out where a second person was waiting behind the wheel of a black Jeep Cherokee, police said.

The man with the shotgun had a thin build, was around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed between 155 and 160 pounds. The man driving the Jeep was wearing a white t-shirt and had a tattoo on his left arm, authorities said.

The incident is under investigation.

