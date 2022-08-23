Shooting Suspect Sought In Newark

A 33-year-old man was wanted in a Newark shooting last month, authorities said.

Seth Muhammad is wanted in the Wednesday, July 27 incident in which a man was shot, 10 shell casing were found, and properties were damaged on West End Avenue near Pine Grove Terrace around 9:40 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

The victim arrived at University Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is reportedly in stable condition.

Detectives investigating this incident identified Muhammed as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault and certain persons prohibited from firearm possession. He is described as 5’7” tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Seth Muhammad to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: https://npd.newarkpublicsafety.org/ or through the Smartphone App available at Apple’s App Store and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.