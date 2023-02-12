Shooting Death Of Newark Man Rattles Community

Tributes came pouring in following the shooting death of a 45-year-old Newark man over the weekend.

Keni Johnson was gunned down on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue around 8:55 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:13 a.m.

A balloon release in Johnson's honor was held that night at Bradley Courts. The theme was red, his favorite color, Chalanda Freshley announced on Facebook.

Further details were not released.

