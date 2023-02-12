Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Superintendent Resigns After Controversial Comments On Jersey Shore Teen's Suicide
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Shooting Death Of Newark Man Rattles Community

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Keni Johnson
Keni Johnson Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/ozellajohnson9/

Tributes came pouring in following the shooting death of a 45-year-old Newark man over the weekend.

Keni Johnson was gunned down on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue around 8:55 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:13 a.m.

A balloon release in Johnson's honor was held that night at Bradley Courts. The theme was red, his favorite color, Chalanda Freshley announced on Facebook.

Further details were not released.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.