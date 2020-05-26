Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Feds: Jersey Shore Used Car Dealer Tried To Sell Masks To NYC At 400% Markup In $45M Scheme
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Serial Police Impersonator Admits Robbing Two NJ Banks, Posing As Fed

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
William Tedeschi
William Tedeschi Photo Credit: NJ Department of Corrections

A Hudson County ex-con who served state prison time for impersonating a police officer told a federal judge on Tuesday that he robbed banks in Union City and Elizabeth, tried to rob another in Newark and posed as a federal agent.

William Tedeschi, 47, of Jersey City admitted the crimes during a teleconference with a federal judge in Newark in exchange for leniency at a scheduled Oct. 1 sentencing as part of a plea deal with the government.

Tedeschi was released from state prison last July after serving 20 months for several convictions of impersonating a police officer in several Hudson County towns.

Two months later, he “entered a Jersey City business purporting to be an FBI agent soliciting donations for a fictitious charity benefitting law enforcement,” flashing a bogus police-style badge in a leather holder, along with a fraudulent ID photo, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Last Nov. 5, Tedeschi and two other men robbed the Valley National Bank branch on Bergenline Avenue in Union City of $10,000, authorities said.

Tedeschi admitted he tried and failed to rob a bank in Newark on Nov. 16, then succeeded in holding up the Bank of America branch on Elizabeth Avenue in Elizabeth on Nov. 26.

Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cymetra M. Williams of the his Health Care Fraud Unit in Newark.

The U.S. attorney also thanked Jersey City, Elizabeth, Newark and Union City police for their assistance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.