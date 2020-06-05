Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN THEM? Warrants Issued For Newark Burglary Suspects

James Spotswood, also known as Ali, left, and James Williams.
James Spotswood, also known as Ali, left, and James Williams. Photo Credit: Newark Department of Public Safety

Authorities in Newark have issued warrants for two burglary suspects in separate incidents — one commercial and one residential.

James Spotswood, also known as Ali, 54, is wanted for burglarizing the Honig Chemical building on Wilson Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said

Spotswood damaged the locks to the back entrance sometime between 11:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24 and 4:45 a.m. on Monday, April 27, Ambrose said.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds with a dark brown complexion, black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his left eye, authorities said.

A warrant has also been issued for James Williams, 53, who police say burglarized a home in the area of South 7th Street near Central Avenue on Sunday, April 19.

Williams is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds with a medium brown complexion, black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of the name “Ruth” on his right forearm, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding Spotswood’s or Williams’ whereabouts is urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

