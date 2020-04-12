Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN THEM? Warrants Issued For 8 North Jersey Men In Newark Shootings

Cecilia Levine
Seen them?
Seen them? Photo Credit: Newark PD

Newark police issued warrants for the arrests of eight men wanted in separate shooting incidents.

The following individuals are wanted on various charges, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Jeromy Lockett, 31, of Newark, wanted on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and conspiracy. 

Ronald Robinson, 54, of Bloomfield

Jerrell Darvin, 28, of Irvington

Terrance Gadson, 28, of Phillipsburg

Alrahim Claiborne, 27, of Newark, and Travis Rogers are each being sought for separate incidents on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. 

Eugeonce Coleman, 27, of Paterson, and Quashon Sullivan, 26, of Newark, are each wanted for separate incidents of weapon possession. Sullivan faces a further charge of CDS possession.

Ambrose urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these suspects to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the app.

