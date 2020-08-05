SEEN THEM? Police Search For Newark Shooting Suspects

Authorities are seeking the public's help locating two men who they say were involved in a Newark aggravated assault shooting.

Police are searching for Jihad Bell and Dwayne Simmons, Jr., pictured above, who are suspects in an aggravated assault shooting that occurred on the 900 block of 18th Avenue March 30, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

