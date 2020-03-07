SEEN THEM? Newark Police Seek Robbery Suspects

Authorities in Newark are seeking a pair of robbery suspects.

The two men robbed the victim on the 100 block of Market Street just after noon on Monday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

One of the suspects is around 6 feet tall with black, short curly hair and a dark complexion.

Anyone with information to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1- 877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

