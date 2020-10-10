Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
UPDATE: Man Struck, Killed Trying To Cross Route 17
SEEN THEM? Newark Police Seek Burglary Suspects

Cecilia Levine
Hason King, 41, and Monty Grant, 54.
Hason King, 41, and Monty Grant, 54. Photo Credit: Newark PD

Newark police are seeking two men wanted for unrelated burglaries.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Monty Grant, 54, and Hason King, 41, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Grant is accused of burglarizing a store on the 400 block of Central Avenue, while King is wanted in an incident on the 300 block of Springfield Avenue, Ambrose said.

Anyone with information can call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at or through the Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

