SEEN HIM? Police Seek Man Facing Murder Charge In Fatal Jersey City Stabbing

Police are on the lookout for a 45-year-old man wanted on a murder charge and weapons offenses in connection with a New Year's stabbing, authorities said.

Darius Evans is accused of stabbing 39-year-old Tyrone Haskins in his torso on Ocean Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Haskins was taken by EMS to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 3:20 a.m., Suarez said.

Anyone who sees Evans should not approach him and immediately contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201- 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Prosecutor’s Office official website.

All information will be kept confidential.

