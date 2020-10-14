Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HIM? Newark Police Seek Bronx Man Who Tied Up, Robbed Victims At Gunpoint

Valerie Musson
John Mingo, 32, is accused of wielding a gun when he robbed two men of their personal property and tied them up with cord on the 100 block of Newton Street around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release. Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help locating a Bronx man they say robbed two victims at gunpoint and tied them up with cord.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of John Mingo, 32, who is accused of wielding a gun when he robbed two men of their personal property and tied them up with cord on the 100 block of Newton Street around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release. 

The victims were treated at University Hospital and have since been released, authorities said.

Mingo is wanted on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, criminal restraint, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Ambrose said.

Anyone with information about Mingo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at www.newarkpd.org or through the Newark Police Division Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play.

