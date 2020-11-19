SEEN HIM? Newark Man Who Threw Bottles At Victim Wanted For Aggravated Assault

Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a man who they say assaulted someone in Newark last week.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Nauhun Delgado, 34, one of three men who threw bottles at a victim near Manor Drive and Irvington Ave. around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The victim then fled to Dunkin Donuts on Irvington Ave., where he was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Delgado is 5 feet tall, weighs between 180 and 200 pounds and has short, dark hair and brown eyes, Ambrose said.

Anyone with information regarding Delgado’s whereabouts is asked to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

