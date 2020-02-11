SEEN HIM? Man Known As 'Brazil' Wanted In Newark SUV Theft

Police in Newark are seeking a 37-year-old man who they say hopped inside of an SUV and drove off.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Gustavo Rosa, charged with receiving stolen property in the Sept. 11 incident, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Rosa, also known as "Brazil," got behind the wheel of a silver 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe after the driver had gotten out on Broad Street to stop at an ATM around 5:30 p.m., Ambrose said.

Ambrose urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Gustavo “Brazil” Rosa, to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

