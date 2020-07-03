SEEN HIM? Jeep Driver Stole 4 Truck Batteries From Newark Transport Company

Police in Newark are looking for a man who they say broke into a the yard of a transportation company and stole four truck batteries.

The incident occurred at SNS Transport on Ferry Street, between 5 and 7 a.m., June 27, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The suspect was wearing a black shirt, sweat pants, white sneakers, a hat and has a full beard. He was driving a dark colored Jeep, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding this case to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at ‪1-877-NWK-TIPS‬ (‪1-877-695-8477‬). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.