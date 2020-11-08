SEEN HIM? Irvington Man Wanted For Questioning In Newark Thefts

Police in Newark are seeking the public's help locating a man wanted for questioning in connection with thefts from vehicles.

Rashon Hayes, 29, of Irvington, is linked to the incidents that occurred between July 15 and Aug. 9, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Items were taken from cars parked in Ivy Hill apartments on the 200 block of Mount Vernon Place, Ambrose said.

Anyone with information on Hayes is urged to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

