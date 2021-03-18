Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HIM? Elizabeth Man Wanted In Newark On Drug Charges

Cecilia Levine
Jyquan Bouie
Jyquan Bouie Photo Credit: Newark PD

A warrant for the arrest of a 22-year-old Elizabeth man has been issued out of Newark, authorities said Thursday.

Jyquan Bouie has been charged with drug possession from a September 2019 incident, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Bouie is described as 5’9” tall and 165 pounds. He has a dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jyquan Bouie to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

