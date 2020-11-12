SEEN HIM? Deaf Newark Man, 81, Reported Missing

Authorities are asking the public's help in locating a deaf man from Newark who was reported missing Dec. 7.

Segundo “Cuba” Aponte, 81, was last seen Nov. 26, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

He lives on South 18th Street and frequently visits the 100 block of Roseville Avenue, Ambrose said.

Aponte is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds, Ambrose said.

He has brown eyes, gray hair and a dark brown complexion and was last seen wearing an army jacket, gray dress pants and a brown scarf, authorities said.

Ambrose urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Aponte to call the Department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper Tip Line at: 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through the Smartphone app available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the app.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.