SEEN HIM? Deaf Newark Man, 81, Reported Missing

Valerie Musson
Segundo “Cuba” Aponte, 81, was last seen Nov. 26, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.
Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety

Authorities are asking the public's help in locating a deaf man from Newark who was reported missing Dec. 7.

Segundo “Cuba” Aponte, 81, was last seen Nov. 26, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

He lives on South 18th Street and frequently visits the 100 block of Roseville Avenue, Ambrose said.

Aponte is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds, Ambrose said.

He has brown eyes, gray hair and a dark brown complexion and was last seen wearing an army jacket, gray dress pants and a brown scarf, authorities said.

Ambrose urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Aponte to call the Department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper Tip Line at: 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through the Smartphone app available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the app.

