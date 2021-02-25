Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Bloomfield Man Wanted For Questioning In Newark Double Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Avery Solomon
Avery Solomon Photo Credit: Newark PD

Police in Newark are seeking the public's help in locating a Bloomfield man wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting that injured two men.

Avery Solomon, 22, is wanted in connection with the Jan. 29 incident on the 100 block of Jelliff Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose.

Police responded to a call of shots fired around 11:50 p.m., when they discovered that two men had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds following an argument, Ambrose said.

Solomon is described as 6 feet tall and 170 pounds, with a medium brown complexion, tattoos on his neck, black hair and brown eyes.

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about this the whereabouts of Avery Solomon to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). 

All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.