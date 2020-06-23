SEEN HER? Police Seek Newark Woman Accused Of Stealing Gold Chain During Argument

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help locating a woman they say stole a man’s gold chain during an argument.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Angela Jones, 53, of Newark, who stole the chain on South Orange Avenue on Saturday, May 30, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

Jones is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, authorities said. She has a light brown complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

