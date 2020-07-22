Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HER? Police Seek Missing Newark Teen Girl

Joanne Morrison Photo Credit: Newark PD

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a 13-year-old Newark girl reported missing Wednesday.

Joanne Morrison was last seen around 7:30 a.m. near Montclair Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

She is described as 5 feet and 4 inches tall and 130 pounds. Joanne has a light complexion, red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts. She also has a nose piercing, Ambrose said.

Joanne is a frequent runaway, Ambrose added.

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Joanne Morrison to call the Newark Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our new Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

