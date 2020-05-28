Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: PHOTOS: Roaring Blaze Destroys Garfield Apartment Building
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HER? Police Search For Woman Wanted For Questioning In Newark Shooting

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Linda Solomon, 54, of Newark
Linda Solomon, 54, of Newark Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety (Facebook)

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help locating a woman wanted for questioning in regards to an aggravated assault shooting.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of South 9th Street near 9th Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 18, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

No injuries or property damages were reported during the incident, authorities said.

Linda Solomon, 54, of Newark is wanted for questioning in regards to this incident.

Solomon, pictured above, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 190 pounds with a medium brown complexion, black hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding Solomon’s whereabouts is urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.