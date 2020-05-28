SEEN HER? Police Search For Woman Wanted For Questioning In Newark Shooting

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help locating a woman wanted for questioning in regards to an aggravated assault shooting.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of South 9th Street near 9th Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 18, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

No injuries or property damages were reported during the incident, authorities said.

Linda Solomon, 54, of Newark is wanted for questioning in regards to this incident.

Solomon, pictured above, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 190 pounds with a medium brown complexion, black hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding Solomon’s whereabouts is urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

