Search Launched For Newark Burglar Who Smashed Car Window, Police Say

A search has been launched for a burglar in Newark, police announced.

Jeff Napier, 41, was caught on surveillance breaking the window of a vehicle and stealing a gym bag from inside, on the 100 block of Main Street around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

He then ran south toward Kossuth Street.

Napier is a 6’0’’ Black male who weighs 190 pounds and has brown eyes, black hair, and a dark complexion.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about Napier’s whereabouts to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at Apple’s App Store or at Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

