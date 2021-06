UPDATE: New Jersey state troopers responding to reports of a motorcycle crash on the Garden State Parkway found no evidence of a collision Friday afternoon.

The crash and injuries were reported around 4:15 p.m. on the northbound side near Exit 143 in Irvington.

The scene was clear when troopers arrived, NJSP Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

