RECOGNIZE THEM? Rash Of Porch Thefts Under Investigation In Bloomfield

Police in Bloomfield are seeking three men they say stole packages off residents' porches this month.

According to Bloomfield Public Safety Director Sam DeMaio, the following incidents occurred earlier this month:

The first was on Dec. 2, on the 100 block of North 17th Street. The suspect was captured stealing a package containing $60 sneakers from his front porch on the resident's ring doorbell.

that same day, officers responded to Myrtle Street, where a resident said packages containing a Nike Jacket, Vapor max shoes, Nike pants and a Nike Jacket valued at $740 were stolen.

On Dec. 3, Floyd Avenue residents reported two package thefts between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Their Ring doorbells captured the below suspect stealing their packages from the front steps. Both packages were worth approximately $50 dollars. First, was a child’s clay toy mold and second was a pair of slippers.

On Dec. 4, an Ampere Parkway resident reported a package theft around 2 p.m., in which a man on a blue bicycle took a $170 package from the front porch.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bloomfield Department of Public Safety.

