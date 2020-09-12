Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: NJ Feds: Oxy Doc Admits Trading Drugs For Sex
DV Pilot Police & Fire

RECOGNIZE THEM? Rash Of Porch Thefts Under Investigation In Bloomfield

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The three men are wanted in a series of thefts from porches in Bloomfield.
The three men are wanted in a series of thefts from porches in Bloomfield. Photo Credit: Bloomfield PD

Police in Bloomfield are seeking three men they say stole packages off residents' porches this month.

According to Bloomfield Public Safety Director Sam DeMaio, the following incidents occurred earlier this month:

The first was on Dec. 2, on the 100 block of North 17th Street. The suspect was captured stealing a package containing $60 sneakers from his front porch on the resident's ring doorbell.

that same day, officers responded to Myrtle Street, where a resident said packages containing a Nike Jacket, Vapor max shoes, Nike pants and a Nike Jacket valued at $740 were stolen.

On Dec. 3, Floyd Avenue residents reported two package thefts between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Their Ring doorbells captured the below suspect stealing their packages from the front steps. Both packages were worth approximately $50 dollars. First, was a child’s clay toy mold and second was a pair of slippers. 

On Dec. 4, an Ampere Parkway resident reported a package theft around 2 p.m., in which a man on a blue bicycle took a $170 package from the front porch.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bloomfield Department of Public Safety.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.