Prosecutor Probes Crash That Killed Essex County Woman

Police are investigating the cause of the car crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Roseland on Monday afternoon, authorities say.

First responders were called to the 100 block of Eisenhower Parkway at around noon on Jan. 9 for a reported two-car accident, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said in a release.

One of the drivers, 70-year-old Christine Perrella of Caldwell, was rushed to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center where she later died from injuries sustained during the crash, police said.

No charges have been filed, but Stephens said county detectives are actively investigating the accident. To submit a tip, call the Prosecutor's Office confidentially at 1-877-847-7432.

