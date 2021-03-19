Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Prosecutor: Essex County Corrections Officer Tried Smuggling Cell Phone, Drugs To Inmate

Cecilia Levine
Alray Blackmon
Alray Blackmon Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

An Essex County corrections officer was arrested on accusations he tried smuggling drugs, tobacco, a cell phone and charger to an inmate, authorities said Friday.

Members of the Criminal Intelligence Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau at the Essex County Correctional Facility on Thursday learned that Alray Blackmon, Jr., 31, of Newark, had been smuggling contraband to an inmate at the Doremus Avenue facility, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

He was later found with K2, a cellphone, a charging wire and a large amount of tobacco wrapped in clear plastic, Stephens said.

Blackmon was charged with second-degree attempting to provide an electronic communication device to an inmate, third-degree possession with intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoid, fourth-degree possession of synthetic cannabinoid, and served a disorderly persons offense, authorities said.

“The defendant’s actions in this case not only endangered the safety of the inmates entrusted to his care, but also of his fellow corrections officers,” Stephens said.

The investigation is ongoing, and is being conducted jointly by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards Bureau and the Essex County Correctional Facility Internal Affairs Unit. 

Blackmon was charged by warrant and is currently being housed at the Hudson County Correctional Facility. His next court appearance is on March 24.

