Police: Newark Officer Hospitalized After Being Dragged By Pair In Stolen SUV

A Newark police officer was hospitalized after being dragged by a pair of men in a stolen SUV, authorities said.

The officer was patrolling 12th Avenue and South 9th Street when he approached a suspicious grey Honda CRV occupied by two men around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The driver accelerated, dragging the officer, who was taken to University Hospital to be treated for knee, neck and chest injuries.

“I am grateful that the officer is currently being treated for his injuries and that he has survived this senseless violence,” Director Ambrose said. “We are actively investigating this incident with assistance from our state, county and local law enforcement partners to locate and apprehend the suspects, who remain at large.”

The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The second suspect is also described as a Black male. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and had a bag.

Ambrose urges anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the suspects to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through the Newark Police Division Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play.

