Police: Newark Man With Loaded Gun Ran From Officer

A Newark man who ran into a building after being spotted by police with a loaded gun was arrested on weapon and drug charges, authorities said.

An officer patrolling the Hyatt Court Housing Complex on Hawkins Street saw Zain A. Herbert, 29, with a weapon around 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Herbert was arrested moments later after he was found with a gun containing a large capacity magazine and ball point rounds, Ambrose said. He was also found with a zip lock bag of marijuana, police said.

