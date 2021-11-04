Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Newark Man Busted For Stealing Chainsaw From Bloomfield Home Depot

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Alexander Carrion
Alexander Carrion Photo Credit: Bloomfield PD

A 37-year-old Newark man was arrested for stealing a chainsaw from a Bloomfield home depot, local authorities said.

Police responding to the Orange Street store on reports of a shoplifter found a man later identified as Alexander Carrion running from the store last week, police said.

Carrion had taken a battery-operated chainsaw worth $299 before he fled on foot, authorities said.

Carrion was found at the corner of Bloomfield Avenue and Berkeley Place and taken into custody, police said.

The chainsaw was recovered and returned to Home Depot, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.