Police: Newark Man Busted For Stealing Chainsaw From Bloomfield Home Depot

A 37-year-old Newark man was arrested for stealing a chainsaw from a Bloomfield home depot, local authorities said.

Police responding to the Orange Street store on reports of a shoplifter found a man later identified as Alexander Carrion running from the store last week, police said.

Carrion had taken a battery-operated chainsaw worth $299 before he fled on foot, authorities said.

Carrion was found at the corner of Bloomfield Avenue and Berkeley Place and taken into custody, police said.

The chainsaw was recovered and returned to Home Depot, authorities said.

